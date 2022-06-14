Akshit Sukhija Has THIS To Say About His Comeback As Antagonist In Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan

Colors TV show Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan has been grabbing everyone's attention with its current track. Let us tell you, Akshit Sukhija who was previously seen as Ishaan in the Zain Imam and Reem Sheikh show, is now all set to make a comeback in the same as an antagonist.

Akshit is very excited to play a grey character as it would be his first time playing such a complex character. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actor said that when makers asked him if he is comfortable doing a negative character, he said yes without thinking for another second.

Akshit Sukhija feels that it will be a challenge for him. While explaining about the same, the handsome hunk said, "Acting as an antagonist is going to be a new challenge for me. The show has already been loved by the audience since the start and after so many twists and turns this huge change in Ishaan's character is going to surprise the audience. Ishaan is back from London with some big plans, now he doesn't carry himself the same way as earlier, he doesn't think the same way, earlier he was one guy, who was social and use to always help others but now he wants his revenge, he is heartbroken, he doesn't have the same respect and job."

Talking about the actor, Akshit Sukhija started his career with the TV show Shubharambh in which he played the lead role opposite Mahima Makwana. He also starred in Lakshmi Ghar Aayi. His ongoing show Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan also has Ayaz Ahmed, Kishwer Merchant, Avinash Sahijwani, Shruti Chaudhary and others in pivotal roles.