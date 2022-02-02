Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan Is Engaging Romantic Thriller; Fans Eagerly Waiting For Zain-Reem's Magical Chemistry

Ishq Mein Marjawan's third instalment, Fanaa was premiered on January 31. The show that stars Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija in the lead role is a romantic thriller. Zain plays anti-hero Agastya, a rich businessman while Akshit plays the role of Ishaan, a doctor. Pakhi is seen as a wedding planner. The first two episodes wasn't just about introduction of character, but also had suspense. While Pakhi considers herself lucky as she feels she is the best child of universe, it is actually her mad lover who is spying on her and making sure that she gets everything. Although Agastya is said to be the anti-hero, it is not yet revealed in Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan, which has left audience in confusion.

The show is different from all the shows that is being aired on television now, which makes it unique, and it also has chances to enter the TRP chart as there is no romantic thriller on-air. It is well shot and cast is also good. Although the show will keep you hooked and waiting for the next episodes, there are a few glitches. Pakhi talking every time about the universe is a bit irritating (yes, universe is helping her and we got the message. Hope the makers stop making her say it again and again).

Meanwhile, makers work for the time being is done as the show is being discussed on social media, and viewers are eagerly waiting to watch Agastya and Pakhi's meeting. We are sure that they will love the duo's chemistry as well. Take a look at what netizens have to say about the first two episodes.

@Priyankaxshades: How many of you watched #Fanaa ❤️ really loved the first episode 😍 the suspense, #Pakhi entry with her bubbly scenes😘 n yeah #Agastya is damn hot 💥Fav line :- isiliye toh kehti hoon main universe ki favourite hu ✨#ReemShaikh #Zainimam#Aakhi gonna rock 🥵All the best 💐

@Harshi: Super episod of #Fanaa I hooked up with the whole episode. It's interesting very interesting.Excited for upcoming.. Everything was perfect. I love the episode,it was thriller, suspense....

@SimplysweetYo: Just finished watching the first 2 episodes of #FanaaIshqMeinMarjawan . Pakhi is a lovely girl & has a cute family. Agastya is a lover boy yet suspicious. Full marks for screenplay & casting. Excited to know who's exactly Pakhi's UNIVERSE.

Dr. Twinkle: Day 2 of #Fanaa & I'm glad I'm watching this. Had this brief scene of #ZainImam, but rooting for the unexpected soon. #FanaaIshqMeinMarjawan #IshqMeinMarjawan2.

Kamu: Zain was 🔥🔥🔥 Acting look dialgoues everything perfect 🔥🔥🔥 dammitty how much i missed him after NK. The episode was good. Bit confusing. Dont even know zain is villian or that hoodie guy is villian. Or he is agastya man.

(Social media posts are not edited)