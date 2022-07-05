Anandi Baa Aur Emily's Jazzy Is All Praise For Imlie AKA Sumbul; Says She's Such A Good Actress For Her Age

Jazzy Ballerini will be seen in Star Plus' new show Anandi Ba aur Emily. The actress, who created a buzz ever since promos of the show was released, recently revealed what made her take up the show. She also spoke about inspiration for her Indian television debut. The actress was also all praise for Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer.

Talking about what made her take up the show, she was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I guess for me it was the fact that this show is a family friendly show. There was something new, something I did not know about and I wanted to know more about it. Apart from that, Optymistix is a great production house and Star Plus, like we all know is a leading Indian channel. These were all the factors that made me say yes to the show."

When asked about her inspiration for her show, she said that she is playing herself in the show, so what people will be seeing in Emily is basically her. She added that she is just imagining herself in her character Emily all the time.

Jazzy feels that since this story is different from other shows, she cannot relate to another actress for her role, but she definitely can learn from their acting skills because she believes everyone can learn something or the other from each other.

When asked if she knows any Indian television show, she named Imlie and was all praise for the lead actress. She said that although she did not watch any television show, she always heard about a show called Imlie, which is so similar to her character name Emily.

Jazzy was all praise for Sumbul and said that she is so young and is such a good actress for her age. She also called Sumbul a nice and humble person.

She concluded by saying, "I did not watch any TV show but I always heard about a show called 'Imlie' which is so similar to my character name 'Emily.' People have been getting our names mixed up. Well, I watched a few snippets on YouTube and I really loved her so much. I found her character so cool and the way she acts is so good. She is so young and she is such a good actress for her age. And then just last week when I went to shoot for a promo on the sets of her show, I got to meet her. I was so star struck upon seeing her and I told her 'Oh my god you are that girl! I always wanted to meet you. Well, she is very nice and very humble and I am so glad that I got to meet her."