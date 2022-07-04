Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Not Kajol But Madhuri Dixit To Judge The Show Along With Karan Johar: Report

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been in the news since a long time now. Several celebrities names are doing the rounds regarding their participation in the dance reality show. However, none of them have confirmed about the same.

There have also been reports that Farah Khan, Kajol and Shah Rukh might judge the show. However, as per ETimes TV report, Kajol has declined the offer, which fell on the laps of Madhuri Dixit, who had already judged the dance reality show in 2014. The report also suggested that Karan Johar will be joining Madhuri as a co-judge for the show.

A source was quoted as saying, "For her, it will be a homecoming. She did a fairly good job for the number of seasons she judged and it is expected that this time will be no exception. It would have been equally exciting to see the exuberant Kajol as a judge, but some things don't go the way you envisage. We are now looking forward for the drama on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' to begin. Two months more to go."The report also suggested that Madhuri's entry has made the crew pretty enthusiastic and the preparations for the show have started getting underway since a couple of days ago.

Apparently, there will also be a third judge and certain names have been shortlisted, but it has not been finalised yet.

It has to be recalled that after Madhuri, Shahid Kapoor and Jacqueline Fermandez took over the show, but now the duo won't be seen this season. Well, we wonder who will be the third judge this time.

