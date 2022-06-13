Ankit Gera & Wife Rashi Blessed With A Baby Boy; Actor Calls It Honeymoon Baby

Ankit Geta, who got married to Rashi Puri, an NRI from Nigeria, in June last year, has been blessed with a baby boy on June 10, 2022. The actor is elated and mentioned that he is glad that his baby could see him without a mask although all precautions were taken before admission till date.

The actor, who made a cameo in Choti Sarrdaarni, told Times Of India mentioned that one can't imagine the level of happiness until they experience it. He added that everything- all the worries just fade away when one holds their child for the first time.



Ankit said, "Rashi was in immense pain during her labour, which lasted for 16 hours. At one moment, I felt so helpless that I stepped out and cried. But once the baby was born, we forgot all the pain."

He added, "I got married amidst the lockdown. Rashi and I couldn't travel anywhere. Around that time, I was offered a show and had to join the shoot immediately. So, we came to Mumbai expecting the stay to last for a couple of months. However, Rashi got pregnant and we couldn't travel back to Delhi for the first three months. We stayed back for good (smiles). So, yes, it's a honeymoon baby for us."

When asked if they have decided the baby's name, he said that there is going to be a lot of confusion regarding the name. He added that during the pregnancy they were using an app to monitor the growth of the baby, and Rashi named the baby and he would call him 'Little A'. He concluded by saying that they haven't kept the name yet, but for now, everyone is calling him 'Little A'.