Ashi Singh Talks About Playing Cop In Meet; Hopes People Will Love Her In The New Avatar
Ashi Singh is one of the talented actresses in the television industry. The actress is currently seen playing the role of Meet Hooda in the show Zee TV show Meet. In the show, Meet mirrors several women across the nation, fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities.
In
the
latest
twist,
Meet
is
seen
in
a
new
avatar-
as
a
cop
in
order
to
uncover
the
truth
behind
her
father's
death.
Recently,
Ashi
spoke
about
playing
cop
in
the
show
and
said
that
she
has
taken
inspiration
from
the
first-ever
woman
IPS
officer
of
India
Kiran
Bedi
for
her
role.
Ashi was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Kiran Bedi has been an inspiration to a lot of women in our society, and I am one of them. In fact, as soon as I got to know that I would be playing a cop on the show, the first person that came to my mind was her. She is the first woman IPS officer in India, and I have looked up to her all my life."
She added that in an attempt to get into the skin of her new avatar, she read a lot about her, her stories, observed all her nuances and how she reacted to every situation, amongst other things.
The actress hopes that viewers love her in new avatar. Ashi concluded by saying, "I really hope I do justice to my part and people love me in the avatar of a police officer."
While Meet is on her mission, Hawa Singh (Manoj Kolhatkar) will be seen making all the tasks extremely difficult for her. It has to be seen how Meet will fight him to complete her mission.