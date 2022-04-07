Ashi Singh Talks About Playing Cop In Meet; Hopes People Will Love Her In The New Avatar

Ashi Singh is one of the talented actresses in the television industry. The actress is currently seen playing the role of Meet Hooda in the show Zee TV show Meet. In the show, Meet mirrors several women across the nation, fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities.

In the latest twist, Meet is seen in a new avatar- as a cop in order to uncover the truth behind her father's death. Recently, Ashi spoke about playing cop in the show and said that she has taken inspiration from the first-ever woman IPS officer of India Kiran Bedi for her role.



Ashi was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Kiran Bedi has been an inspiration to a lot of women in our society, and I am one of them. In fact, as soon as I got to know that I would be playing a cop on the show, the first person that came to my mind was her. She is the first woman IPS officer in India, and I have looked up to her all my life."

She added that in an attempt to get into the skin of her new avatar, she read a lot about her, her stories, observed all her nuances and how she reacted to every situation, amongst other things.The actress hopes that viewers love her in new avatar. Ashi concluded by saying, "I really hope I do justice to my part and people love me in the avatar of a police officer."

While Meet is on her mission, Hawa Singh (Manoj Kolhatkar) will be seen making all the tasks extremely difficult for her. It has to be seen how Meet will fight him to complete her mission.