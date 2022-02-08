Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Valentine’s Day Episode Clip Leaked? Fans Slam Writers For Poor Storytelling

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar-starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is making headlines for several reasons. Well, the show is being loved by viewers for the amazing chemistry between Nakuul and Disha, who are playing Ram and Priya respectively. Currently, in the show, Priya meets with an accident while rescuing Ram. After her accident, Ram gets panicked and confesses his love for Priya.

Well, the moments are romantic but on the other hand, viewers want Ram and Priya to know their enemies who are indeed around them. Looks like fans are totally engaged with the plot, as they were very much interested to know the spoilers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Amidst all, BALH 2 makers are coming up with a special Valentine's Day sequence, where Priya and Ram will be romancing. The pictures and videos of the sequence have recently been leaked online. Fans are wondering if it is a real sequence or a dream one. On the other hand, fans also noticed that Priya met with an accident on Lohri (January 13) and she is still having a bandage on her forehead during the Valentine's Day celebration (February 14). After noticing all these things, netizens have started questioning writers over their storytelling. See tweets-

federerisking "Just like "1 ghante pehle", "20 min pehle" etc...it needs to give us "1 mahine baad" before telecasting V day party episode! I mean, accident to Lohri ke din hua tha, ek mahine baad Priya still has a bandage on her forehead!??! MuktaDhond AshBrave1 #BadeAchheLagteHain2." Ishhk21 "So much terror that one dream sequence has left in the minds of viewers.. #BALH2 makers this better not be an effing dream sequence. FD WILL RIOT THIS TIME! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RayaKaSafar." Rosalinedreams "Nor did I. Now the Valentine tamasha is impending. And the horny janta here will see them do two romantic scenes, say wow, write essays for it and be very happy whilst completely disregarding what a messy journey this has been. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa." BechareRajaBabu "I am seriously pissed off at the writer. I did not sign up for Kumkum Bhagya. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa."

Looks like, fans want to see some more interesting things in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Talking about the show, it also stars Shubhaavi Choksey, Ajay Nagrath, Anjum Fakih and others in key roles.

