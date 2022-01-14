Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's Brother-In-Law Slams Tejasswi Prakash For Using Foul Language; Netizens React!

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s relationship on Bigg Boss 15 has been making headlines ever since the commencement of the season. In the meantime, the equation between families of the contestants outside has been getting a lot of attention as well.

In recent times, Karan’s brother-in-law Gaurav Malhotra took to Twitter to call out Tejasswi for using foul language during one of her conversations with Karan. He shared a video clip on the microblogging site that had the actress using the words 'harami and kutte’ for Karan.

Gaurav wrote, “He said that none of his family members use such language for their spouses. "When I say most families do not want such values. I stand by it. None of our relatives use such language for their spouses. Our youth need worthy examples to follow. These are demeaning ways of addressing ones supposedly loved one. IZZAT DO IZZAT LO. #karanIsTheBoss (sic)." Take a look!

When I say most families do not want such values. I stand by it. None of our relatives use such language for their spouses. Our youth need worthy examples to follow. These are demeaning ways of addressing ones supposedly loved one. IZZAT DO IZZAT LO.🙏🏼 #karanIsTheBoss @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/hbd4JmSVzw — Dr. Gaurav Malhotra MD 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravjiju) January 14, 2022

However, Gaurav’s tweet slamming the actress received mixed reactions from TejRan fans. A few users asked Karan’s BIL to let the couple decide about it while a few others pointed out that Karan has also used foul language towards Tejasswi.

One user wrote, “Woww! I can’t believe thiss!! That’s totally upto Karan to take this!!It’s between the couple to decide that!It was said in a fun way!When karan doesn’t have a issue with it who are we to question! Pls don’t stoop so low jiju!Karan has also called her shaani! Check out the other reactions below!

Dr Gaurav.. I'm not sure for how many years u have been living in the 🇺🇸 but for a propper desi person this is not demeaning I'm married and I hve days when haste haste I tell my hubby "ur such a kameena" it doesn't mean I'm demeaning him pls do come out of orthodox mode #TejRan — LifeLover OG (@OmiGC) January 14, 2022

Tejran fans if you saying they both say bad words to each other but they love eachother than why did Tp pr published an article for the chudial matter against Karan if 1 partner can be questioned why not not the other Tp pr started it and fans tagged Karans family in this mess — Vanshika (@Vanshika1978) January 14, 2022

JUST YESTERDAY KK CALLED HER SAALI KUTTI. THEY BOTH ARE COMFORTABLE WITH EACH OTHER. WAIT TO BE TAGGED IN THAT VIDEO. DISGUSTING WOW — TejRan - THE OG FLIPPER (@jaslyislove) January 14, 2022

https://t.co/7F63LEj4VD sab bolte h yrr mzak m yeh dekho ab — Sidnaaz -TejRan 💕 (@Sem243772321) January 14, 2022

This was a joke jiju, like you yourself said in the interview how everything depends on the comfort level they share.



I agree TP has said hurtful things to Karan in tasks but this was just a fun banter.#KaranIsTheBoss #KaranKundrra @VootSelect — Riya (@Riya_54) January 14, 2022