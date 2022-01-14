    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's Brother-In-Law Slams Tejasswi Prakash For Using Foul Language; Netizens React!

      By
      |

      Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s relationship on Bigg Boss 15 has been making headlines ever since the commencement of the season. In the meantime, the equation between families of the contestants outside has been getting a lot of attention as well.

      Bigg Boss 15

      In recent times, Karan’s brother-in-law Gaurav Malhotra took to Twitter to call out Tejasswi for using foul language during one of her conversations with Karan. He shared a video clip on the microblogging site that had the actress using the words 'harami and kutte’ for Karan.

      Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia Opens Up About Umar Riaz's Eviction, Says He Deserved To Be In Top 2Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia Opens Up About Umar Riaz's Eviction, Says He Deserved To Be In Top 2

      Gaurav wrote, “He said that none of his family members use such language for their spouses. "When I say most families do not want such values. I stand by it. None of our relatives use such language for their spouses. Our youth need worthy examples to follow. These are demeaning ways of addressing ones supposedly loved one. IZZAT DO IZZAT LO. #karanIsTheBoss (sic)." Take a look!

      However, Gaurav’s tweet slamming the actress received mixed reactions from TejRan fans. A few users asked Karan’s BIL to let the couple decide about it while a few others pointed out that Karan has also used foul language towards Tejasswi.

      Bigg Boss 15 January 13 Highlights: Nishant And Shamita Argue; Pratik Accuses Tejasswi Of Hitting Him In TaskBigg Boss 15 January 13 Highlights: Nishant And Shamita Argue; Pratik Accuses Tejasswi Of Hitting Him In Task

      One user wrote, “Woww! I can’t believe thiss!! That’s totally upto Karan to take this!!It’s between the couple to decide that!It was said in a fun way!When karan doesn’t have a issue with it who are we to question! Pls don’t stoop so low jiju!Karan has also called her shaani! Check out the other reactions below!

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, January 14, 2022, 16:43 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 14, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X