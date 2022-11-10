Bigg Boss 16 November 10 Highlights: Archana Gautam & Shiv Thakare's Fight Turns Violent, Former Gets Evicted

The November 10 episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed the housemates getting agitated with Priyanka because of her unfair decision in the captaincy task. In the meantime, Shiv asked housemates to bring up the topic of Archana's failed elections in order to rile her up. Abdu, on the other hand, got upset with Soundarya as she voted against his captaincy. She tried to make Abdu understand her point of view but Abdu remained upset with her and said that now he knows who is with him and who is against him.

Later, Archana got pulled by Tina and some other housemates for stealing and hiding sugar and tissue paper boxes. Archana former defended herself and said that she ends up needing them for own self. At this point, Shiv decided to call out Archana for using foul words, which ended up making her extremely angry. An agitated Archana charged toward Shiv and grabbed him by his neck and scratched him with her nails.

The other housemates were quick to denounce her actions and even protested against Archana whilst urging Bigg Boss to take action. This was followed by Soundarya and Priyanka making Archana realize her mistake and the latter then came to apologize to Shiv but the other housemates were not ready to talk to her or accept her apology.

While Archana continued to justify herself, Sumbul reminded her how she had made personal comments about her as well. Archana remained unapologetic and this made Sumbul lose her cool. She even wished to slap Archana but Sajid managed to calm her down.

Soon, Bigg Boss called Shiv into the confession room and asked him to decide whether to evict Archana for her actions or let the viewers decide her fate. Shiv opted for the first option and said that Archana should be evicted because she is a dangerous woman who can go to any extent even if it is becoming violent.

This was followed by Bigg Boss giving Archana another chance to speak to Shiv for the last time. However, she continued to argue with Shiv whilst justifying her actions. As a result, Bigg Boss ended up evicting Archana over her violent behavior.