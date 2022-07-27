Bigg Boss 16 Set Pictures Leaked; The Salman Khan Hosted Show To Have Aqua Theme This Year? See Leaked Pics

The much-awaited new season of Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on the small screen very soon. According to various media reports, the Salman Khan-hosted show will most likely premiere on Colors TV by the end of September or the beginning of October. Meanwhile, it is also being speculated that the controversial reality series will be having an aqua theme this year.

Now, a few pictures from the sets of Bigg Boss 16 have been leaked online and they more or less confirm an aqua-related theme. A social media handle that regular shares updates about Bigg Boss shared leaked photos from the sets of Bigg Boss 16. This Instagram account is claiming that these pictures are the 'first look’ of the show’s sets.

It must be noted that the glasshouse is still under construction. From these photos, one can infer that gold and blue are going to be the colour palette for this year, as most interiors and rooms have lusciously been decorated in the aforementioned colours.

In the meantime, many celebrity names have been doing the media rounds as the probable contestants. The list of probable Bigg Boss 16 participants includes Divyanka Tripathi, Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Divya Agarwal, Kevin Almasifar and Shiny Ahuja among others.