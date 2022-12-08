Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s Ex-GF Veena Jagtap Set To Make Wild Card Entry In Salman’s Show?

Veena Jagtap In Talks For ‘Bigg Boss 16’

According to an India Forums report, Shiv Thakare is likely to face his ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap in 'Bigg Boss 16' as the makers have reached out to her with the offer of a wild card entry.

Is Veena Jagtap Interested?

Reportedly, Veena is still thinking about it and is likely to accept the offer. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Shiv Thakare-Veena Jagtap’s Love Story

For the unversed, Shiv and Veena first met each other inside the 'Bigg Boss Marathi 2' house and became friends. Soon, they came closer and fell in love with each other on the show. During a task, Shiv even got a permanent tattoo of Veena's name on his hand. Their love story was a major highlight of the season.

Shiv-Veena’s Breakup

Even after coming out of the show, they were in a happy space. However, months after the grand finale, they reportedly went their separate ways and even deleted their romantic pictures from social media.

Shiv Talked About Veena In ‘Bigg Boss 16’

In a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Shiv talked about his relationship with Veena Jagtap and revealed that they are still very fond of each other, however, parted ways as they got busy with work after coming out of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 2'. Well, we're hoping that Veena enters the Colors reality show soon so that we can see a different side to Shiv's personality. Stay tuned for more updates!