Debina Bonnerjee Badly Trolled For Not Holding Her Baby Right; Netizens Call Her Careless & Say It's Scary

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary were blessed with a baby girl on April 3. The new mommy is enjoying every moment with her baby girl Lianna. Recently, the actress shared a video in which she was seen singing the song 'Can't help falling in love with you', holding her baby in her hand.

Although it was an adorable sight to watch the mother-daughter, many were annoyed with the way the actress held her baby. They called her careless and said it's scary.

Debina captioned the video, "Singing to her her favourite song... #canthelpfallinginlove by #elvispresley ... That's how my mornings look like. #mybaby @lianna_choudhary. Sleep suit by @tulobabyindia."

Netizens were not happy with the way Debina was holding her baby in the video. A few users slammed celebrities making such videos while many of them asked if it is toy/pillow/doll to hold it in such a way! Take a look at a few comments!

Sumana.lepcha: Carelessly holding the baby 😢.

Lisa.liechty: Madam baby h koi khilona ni...achhe se Lena Sikh loo.

Mumpydasdey: Celebs are so busy making reels that they don't even follow basic ways to hold a baby.

Ravisharma709: Grab her carefully she is not pillow.

Radhika_348: O god hold baby with two hands 😮.

Pratiksha_patil_6422: Baby hai ya doll hai.

Meanwhile, Debina and Gurmeet shared the news of them welcoming baby girl on their Instagram account and thanked everyone for their love and blessings. A few days ago, the couple had shared an adorable picture of their baby without revealing the face of their baby, and announced the name.

They wrote, "Hello world we named our daughter LIANNA. Welcome our dear daughter @lianna_choudhary to Instagram. 🌸💖."