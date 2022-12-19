Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares UNSEEN Pics From Her Haldi Ceremony With Vishal Singh & Shahnawaz Shaikh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Unseen Pic With Vishal Singh

Keeping up with this trajectory Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shared some unseen pics from her haldi ceremony which are grabbing the eyeballs. In the pic, Shahnawaz and Devoleena were seen twinning in yellow outfits. While Shahnawaz wore a yellow kurta with white pyjama, Devoleena looked lovely in her yellow suit with magenta dupatta. The pic featured Vishal Singh applying haldi to the happy bride.

Recommended Video Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shahnawaz Shaikh Wedding Video: Devo को दोस्त ने क्यों कहा Gundi Dulhan?

Devoleena Twins With Her Mother At The Haldi Ceremony

The next pic featured Devoleena and Shahnawaz sitting with the family. In the pic, Devoleena was seen twinning with her mother in yellow suits while Shahnawaz opted for a casual shirt and trousers. It was indeed a happy family pic.

Devoleena Gives Glimpse ‘Of Her Court Wedding

Earlier, Devoleena had taken to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful video giving a glimpse of her court wedding with Shahnawaz which included the jaimala, the engagement and mangalsutra ceremony. She captioned the image as, "Thank you shonu for being there always when nobody even bothered to ask if i am doing well or no. Thank you for making me feel the way i always wanted to be. Thank you for being protected & caring & loving. And most importantly Respecting me & accepting me with my flaws. Bohot kuch kehna cahti hun. But filhaal itna hi THANK YOU SO MUCH SHONU FOR EVERYTHING",

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals Why She Opted For A Simple Wedding

During her recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Devoleena opened up on her idea of ditching a lavish wedding. Devoleena said, "I feel during my teenage years, I always counted and eyed for a royal wedding. But during the Covid-19 lockdown, I understood many different aspects of life and the importance of money. I feel there comes a point, to break the trend and to make society understand that only making your D-day big doesn't make you royal. I feel instead of wasting that huge sum of hard-earned money, using them for helping people in need and taking their blessings for a happy life is worth and pure. I don't believe that flaunting a royal lifestyle will anyway help me".