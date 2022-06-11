Exclusive! Actor Krish Pathak Wanted To Join Armed Forces; Says ‘They Are The Actual Heroes’

Veteran actor Sunil Lahri's actor-son Krish Pathak is currently seen in the role of Krish Rastogi in the Star Plus show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. Let us tell you, the show is going off-air soon and the shoot of the show will be wrapped up soon.

Krish is quite popular among the young generation for his incredible acting skills and fitness. He often shares his workout pictures on his Instagram handle. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Krish Pathak revealed that acting was not his first choice as a career. He revealed that he wanted to join the armed forces after his graduation.

Talking about the same, Krish Pathak said, "Since childhood, I was in a military school and wanted to join the Army. Seeing the soldiers, I thought that one day I'll be the same. I wanted to become a Squadron Leader in the Air Force but due to some things, I couldn't pursue it. The armed forces are the ones who work for this country selflessly. They are the actual heroes."

Krish also revealed that he wished to become an IPS officer. He said, "I also wished to become an IPS Officer. I even gave the exam for it but had a change of mind. In the end, I decided to step into the world of acting as it was there in my blood. I am a curious person who wants to explore and learn new things, so I thought that acting would be the best field for me. Being an actor totally depends on how passionate and hardworking you are."

He feels blessed that his parents have supported all his decisions in life. He concluded his chat by saying, "I am very happy with the way my career has shaped. My parents have always been supportive of my decisions. And I am glad to play the character of 'Krish Rastogi', who is very much like myself. Being a successful actor requires equal parts of talent and practice with a bit of luck thrown in it."

Talking about his career, Krish Pathak made his acting debut in the year 2016 with the Star Plus TV show POW Bandi Yuddh Ke. After Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, he is looking forward to explore more opportunities in showbiz.