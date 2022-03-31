Exclusive! Aradhana Sharma On Her First Day Of Shoot For Spy Bahu: I Had Butterflies In My Stomach

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Aradhana Sharma is currently seen playing a negative character in the Colors TV show Spy Bahu. For the unversed, Aradhana is playing the role of Koyal in the unique television show. Well, the Splitsvilla 12 contestant is quite excited about the show, as it is unique and interesting. Recently, she opened up about the experience of working with her co-stars and her first day of shooting on the sets.

Talking about the first day of the shoot, Aradhana Sharma exclusively told Filmibeat, "I was very nervous on my first day but at the same time I had butterflies in my stomach. I didn't know much about the sets and shooting because things were different when I shot for TMKOC during the pandemic. I knew there will be many senior actors in the show, so I was very nervous to work. It just happened opposite of what I was thinking in my mind. Everyone is so friendly on the set."

Speaking about her experience shooting with co-actors, Aradhana said, "We all sit together on the set, chatting, laughing, sharing experiences which is very comforting. Everyone on the set discusses college life, school life and many more. I love to listen to all of this and eventually, talking creates a bond."

Let us tell you, Spy Bahu's promo featured Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan. The show stars Sana Sayyad, Sehban Azim, Devashish Chandiramani, Manas Shah, Sanjeev Jogtiyani, Parineeta Borthakur, Shubha Khote, Ayub Khan and others in key roles. The show started on March 14, 2022, on Colors TV.

Talking about Aradhana Sharma, the actress has done a brief role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She was also a part of Splitsvilla 12 as a contestant.