Exclusive! Ashi Singh: There Are Still Many Shows That Thrive On Regressive Concepts

TV actress Ashi Singh, who is currently seen in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, has opened up about the changes in Indian television. In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, the actress said that Indian television is constantly developing stories and characters. The actress feels blessed to get a chance to play Meet's character in the show.

Ashi Singh told us, "Indian television has come a long way, and is constantly attempting to develop stories and characters that are not just interesting, but also more relatable to the people of today. Meet gave me a chance to explore myself as an actor."

When asked about her dream role, Ashi Singh said, "I've always looked forward to doing roles that satisfy the actor in me. Another thing that I look forward to do in the future is to slip into characters that are far from my real personality. I aim to play brilliant, versatile characters that actually make a difference in people's outlook towards daily situations and life in general."

She felt Indian television is becoming more progressive; however, some makers are still showing the same regressive concepts on small screen. "I think the stories in Indian television are surely becoming more progressive, but we still do have a long way to go. There is much more exploring to do. While many television shows are attempting to weave fresh concepts into their stories, there are still many shows that thrive on regressive concepts," Ashi Singh added.

Talking about Ashi Singh's career, the 24-year-old actress started her TV career with the show, Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters in 2015. She was also a part of crime shows like Gumrah, Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. In 2017, Ashi bagged the lead role in the show, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai opposite Randeep Rai. She has also played a key role in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.