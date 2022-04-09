Exclusive! Param Singh Opens Up About His New House Look; Says ‘It’s Very Simple Yet Has A Serene Vibe’

Param Singh On His Feeling Of Buying A New House In Mumbai

While having a conversation with him, we congratulated Param Singh on buying a new house. When asked about his feelings about the same, the actor said, "I feel good & happy about it. Above anything, I feel satisfied to see my family happy & proud about it. I am glad that I took up this decision."

Param On Planning Of Buying His Dream House

Param Singh also revealed that he worked really hard to purchase his own house in the city of dreams. When asked about his planning to buy a house, he said, "I was looking for a house for the past 2-3 years. My parents finalised this one & the moment I saw it I felt the vibe. It's a very peaceful house. Hence, I finalised it. The plan was to invest & move out for a while & that's why I bought this house."

Ishk Par Zor Nahi Actor On His House’s Look

Speaking about his new house's look, Param Singh said, "Right now the house looks like how I bought it from the owner. It's very simple yet has a serene vibe. I would be making it gradually. The interior would be on the lines of it matching my personality & taste as an individual."

Param’s Favourite Spot In The House

People usually have their favourite spots in their respective houses. When asked about the same, Param said, "My favourite spot in the house is a swing in the hall. The tranquillity it offers makes me love the spot. I tend to read books & meditate there. I also admire the view it offers."