Ishk Par Zor Nahi’s Param Singh Opens Up About Buying His New House; Joining Instagram After All These Years

Ishk Par Zor Nahi fame Param Singh recently bought a house in Mumbai. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, the actor opened up about his new place and called it an achievement in itself.

He added, "I am extremely happy that I have bought this house in Andheri. I have been living with my parents in Andheri. Now I have bought this new place which is close to their home. After my new house is fully ready, I'll move there. It feels good to be able to reach this point in life after working hard."



Speaking about his career, the actor shared that he is now wanting to explore other mediums as well. Param said that he is looking for some interesting stories and that he doesn’t mind doing TV if the script and character is unique. However, he revealed that he has only got offers that are very similar to what he has done so far. Singh then went on to acknowledge the fact that he has been blessed to have got good work so far and today he has managed to buy a house too.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that Param, who had refrained from joining social media for the longest time, has now finally joined a popular platform. On being quizzed about what made him change his mind, the actor said, " I joined Instagram because I realised that not being on social media had started affecting my work. So, I don't want social media to come in between me and my work. So far I am learning new things and enjoying it."

On the professional front, Param Singh has acted in many popular shows such as Sadda Haq, Ghulaam, Mariyam Khan: Reporting Live and Haiwaan to name a few. He was last seen on the small screen in Sony TV’s Ishk Par Zor Nahi.