Exclusive! Sneha Wagh Approached For Film Farm India’s Next Project?

TV actress Sneha Wagh, who had recently participated in the Bigg Boss Marathi 3, is getting a lot of praise for her performance on the show. Especially, her signature 'Saranghae' style of greeting her fans and Bigg Boss in the morning, was loved by all. In the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house, Sneha maintained her dignity and put her thoughts clearly in every situation. Now, after the show is getting a lot of offers from the makers of Hindi and Marathi TV shows.

Recently, a source close to the actress Sneha Wagh informed Filmibeat that she has been approached for the upcoming venture of Film Farm India, which is known for producing shows like Uttaran, Ishq Ka Rang Safed and ALT Balaji's Mentalhood. The source further revealed that Sneha Wagh is one of the top contenders of the acclaimed production house's next big project. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

We tried reaching out to Sneha Wagh as well, but the actress remained unavailable to comment on the same. However, a source said that there is a major chance of her signing on the dotted line soon. Well, if it turns out to be true, her fans will be very excited to see her again on the small screen.

Talking about her Bigg Boss Marathi 3 journey, Sneha Wagh had entered the house and got a shocking surprise after seeing her ex-husband Aavishkar Darwhekar inside the house as a contestant. The diva maintained a distance from him. On the other hand, she developed a special bond with Jay Dudhane. However, after her eviction, she got to know that he allegedly used her to survive in the game. Sneha had bashed Jay after re-entering the house as one of the guests.

Now, Sneha Wagh is all set to rule Indian television again, and fans are excited for the official announcement of her next project!