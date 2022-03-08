Women’s Day 2022 Exclusive! TMKOC Star Sunayana Fozdar: Toxic Feminism Is Something That I Don’t Support
International Women's Day is being celebrated worldwide today (March 8, 2022). On this day, people around the world celebrate the achievements of women in social, economic, political and cultural sectors. Nowadays, women in the world (especially in India), are breaking many stereotypes and competing with men in every field.
If we talk about the entertainment industry, the female characters' portrayal in Indian films, shows and web shows is getting better with each passing day. Hence, on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, Filmibeat contacted Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar and asked her some important questions about women empowerment, the portrayal of them in films or television shows and much more. Excerpts-
Women's Day 2022: Anupamaa, The Fame Game, Looop Lapeta & Other Best Female-Led OTT & TV Releases
Women's Day 2022: Thor, Turning Red, Marry Me, Scream & Other Female-Led Hollywood Films Of 2022
‘Changes Are Slowly And Gradually Happening Now’
Women
no
longer
stay
in
confines,
how
happy
are
you
with
the
change?
Yes, it's great to see the system getting progressive, and women in all spears of life are doing very well. They are not holding themselves back. As far as equality is concerned, it is somewhere prevailing because it was never about going one step ahead of the other sex. It was always as simple as being given our basic rights with all being treated equally. It is slowly and gradually happening now. We have seen successful women entrepreneurs, who are doing well despite being married or mothers of children. It's definitely a big relief.
‘Society Is Inspiring Us And We Are Also Inspiring Society’
Talking
about
television,
films
or
the
web,
people
no
longer
portray
women
as
damsels
in
distress.
Do
you
think
we
took
quite
a
long
to
adapt
to
this
change?
That is such a breath of fresh air to be able to portray women in a stronger light. Someone who doesn't need a hero to save her. She is her own heroine if I may say so. Yes, it did take quite some time to change. In fact, we do have certain regressive shows. But again, having said that there is a certain section of the audience who definitely watches those kinds of shows. There is still a large section of society that has not adapted to this change. With the web shows' arrival, there are a lot of such content-driven shows where women are being shown like the women today who really don't need any kind of saving. They are enough for themselves. They are absolutely independent and go-getters. They are achieving their dreams. So those kinds of women's portrayal is definitely more on the web which is great because a lot of youth are watching it. I think somewhere we influence our society too. Society is inspiring us and we are also inspiring society.
‘Education Is A Big Factor To Eradicate That Aspect From Our Society’
Women
in
some
parts
of
India
are
still
dismayed
and
looked
down
upon.
What
according
to
you
can
be
done
to
eradicate
that
aspect
from
our
system
altogether?
I feel education is a big factor to eradicate that aspect from our society. A lot of enlightening is needed apart from the textbooks. I feel if we could have even counsellors to give counselling to the kids from the early level in school. I feel people should speak openly. Eventually, when you are in the real world, these are the things that inspire you as children. Every institution should be open to have conversations, which will definitely help in a big way. But yes, if you are talking about some rural parts, we need to work hard on their education because it all starts from the ground level. The more women get educated, they are going to become stronger and more independent. Of course, men also should get educated to know women better. Education is a must.
‘Toxic Feminism Is Something That I Don’t Support’
We
talk
about
Women
Empowerment,
but
no
one
addresses
the
pertinent
issue
of
toxic
feminism.
What's
your
take
on
the
same?
I have never been a fan of women being treated specially. I feel women have to be treated equally at least. You can't expect a men to be a gentlemen if women are not being courteous. It goes hand-in-hand. Chivalry is also great but I also feel a modern woman going dutch for your bill. You are equally independent. You can't really force anybody to treat you like a queen. Toxic feminism is something that I don't support. In fact, there have been times where people have played the woman's card and gotten away from so many things legally also, which is wrong. That is not something I support because the women empowerment issue has just been about being equal.
Sunayana Fozdar On Her Mother’s Day Celebration Plans
Since
your
mother
is
in
town,
are
you
planning
to
do
something
special
for
her?
This time, my mother is with me. Whatever time I get with her, I go on a simple dinner with her. She is happy about it. Nothing planned as yet. But for me, spending time with her is good enough. We are just happy like that. She definitely had a big role in sculpting me into the woman that I am today. For me, she is a true example of an empowered woman. For me, Women's Day, Mother's Day, all days start with her.
Filmibeat wishes all our readers a Happy Women's Day!