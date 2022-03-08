Women’s Day 2022 Exclusive! TMKOC Star Sunayana Fozdar: Toxic Feminism Is Something That I Don’t Support

‘Changes Are Slowly And Gradually Happening Now’

Women no longer stay in confines, how happy are you with the change?



Yes, it's great to see the system getting progressive, and women in all spears of life are doing very well. They are not holding themselves back. As far as equality is concerned, it is somewhere prevailing because it was never about going one step ahead of the other sex. It was always as simple as being given our basic rights with all being treated equally. It is slowly and gradually happening now. We have seen successful women entrepreneurs, who are doing well despite being married or mothers of children. It's definitely a big relief.

‘Society Is Inspiring Us And We Are Also Inspiring Society’

Talking about television, films or the web, people no longer portray women as damsels in distress. Do you think we took quite a long to adapt to this change?



That is such a breath of fresh air to be able to portray women in a stronger light. Someone who doesn't need a hero to save her. She is her own heroine if I may say so. Yes, it did take quite some time to change. In fact, we do have certain regressive shows. But again, having said that there is a certain section of the audience who definitely watches those kinds of shows. There is still a large section of society that has not adapted to this change. With the web shows' arrival, there are a lot of such content-driven shows where women are being shown like the women today who really don't need any kind of saving. They are enough for themselves. They are absolutely independent and go-getters. They are achieving their dreams. So those kinds of women's portrayal is definitely more on the web which is great because a lot of youth are watching it. I think somewhere we influence our society too. Society is inspiring us and we are also inspiring society.

‘Education Is A Big Factor To Eradicate That Aspect From Our Society’

Women in some parts of India are still dismayed and looked down upon. What according to you can be done to eradicate that aspect from our system altogether?



I feel education is a big factor to eradicate that aspect from our society. A lot of enlightening is needed apart from the textbooks. I feel if we could have even counsellors to give counselling to the kids from the early level in school. I feel people should speak openly. Eventually, when you are in the real world, these are the things that inspire you as children. Every institution should be open to have conversations, which will definitely help in a big way. But yes, if you are talking about some rural parts, we need to work hard on their education because it all starts from the ground level. The more women get educated, they are going to become stronger and more independent. Of course, men also should get educated to know women better. Education is a must.

‘Toxic Feminism Is Something That I Don’t Support’

We talk about Women Empowerment, but no one addresses the pertinent issue of toxic feminism. What's your take on the same?



I have never been a fan of women being treated specially. I feel women have to be treated equally at least. You can't expect a men to be a gentlemen if women are not being courteous. It goes hand-in-hand. Chivalry is also great but I also feel a modern woman going dutch for your bill. You are equally independent. You can't really force anybody to treat you like a queen. Toxic feminism is something that I don't support. In fact, there have been times where people have played the woman's card and gotten away from so many things legally also, which is wrong. That is not something I support because the women empowerment issue has just been about being equal.

Sunayana Fozdar On Her Mother’s Day Celebration Plans

Since your mother is in town, are you planning to do something special for her?



This time, my mother is with me. Whatever time I get with her, I go on a simple dinner with her. She is happy about it. Nothing planned as yet. But for me, spending time with her is good enough. We are just happy like that. She definitely had a big role in sculpting me into the woman that I am today. For me, she is a true example of an empowered woman. For me, Women's Day, Mother's Day, all days start with her.