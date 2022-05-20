Hina Khan Disappointed On Not Being Invited To Cannes Opening Ceremony; Says It's Disheartening

Hina Khan is making heads turn at Cannes Film Festival. The actress will be unveiling poster of her Indo-English film Country Of Blind. Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Hina expressed her disappointed for not being invited to opening ceremony.

Hina said that although things have changed for her in the industry in the last few years, especially after she first appeared at Cannes, but not nearly enough has happened as there still exist differentiation between movie stars and television stars.



Pointing out that elitist attitude still exists in the industry, especially against television stars, Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2 actress mentioned that she would have liked to have attended the opening ceremony, even as an audience member, but wasn't invitated.

She said, "Things did get a bit easier when it comes to work, meeting people, how they look at you, how they greet you, and the designer stuff that we wear... Of course, there are many who still have their reservations, but there are many who reached out to me and told me, 'We are not like others, you can reach out to us'. In terms of work, it's been different, it's been nice. I always look at the brighter side, but at the same time, it is tough as well... Sometimes, you might not be allowed to enter a certain space, so you have to create your own table..."

About the opening ceremony, Hina said that they all belong to the same industry and all belong to the entertainment business; they have all come to Cannes to represent India, and she is very excited to launch the poster of her film. She added that everyone knows that she is coming to launch the poster of her film and was very excited, but then comes the news."

She concluded by saying, "There is an elitist system, this elitist game, which still exists. There was an opening ceremony that happened at the Indian pavilion. There was everyone, all the talents, my contemporaries, and not just from Bollywood. It's not that I envy them, I am so proud of them. But at the same time, it is a bit disheartening, why was I not there? Why was I not there? I could have been there, probably in the audience, at least, cheering for them when they were doing the Ghoomar. I loved the video, I felt so proud of my country."

Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Dazzles In Black Sheer Outfit; Kushal Tandon, Rubina Dilaik & Others Shower Praises

Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Looks Ravishing In A Strapless Red Gown (Photos)

Meanwhile, Hina stunned everyone with her first look at Cannes as she donned red strapless gown. She also wowed everyone in a black sheer outfit. The recent red carpet look also recieved appreciation from everyone. Hina rocked the red carpet in a lavender off-shoulder gown.