Imlie: Manasvi Vashist Reveals Why He Decided To Quit The Show

Star Plus show Imlie has been hitting the headlines since a long time. Recently, there were reports that Manasvi Vashist, who replaced Gashmeer Mahajani as Aditya Tripathi, has quit the show. However, there was no confirmation regarding the same. Now, the actor himself has confirmed that he has decided to quit as he is not happy with the way his role was shaping up in the show.

While talking to Times Of India, Manasvi revealed that he didn't want to turn negative again, and hence, he quit the show. It has to be recalles that in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, he had played a nagative role.

Manasvi said it was amicable decision with the makers and they gracefully let him go. The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "When I signed the show, I had seen the initial few episodes to understand my character and realised that Aditya, Imlie and Malini were the three central characters. I was aware that Fahmaan Khan had entered the show as Aryan and he had an important role, but to my knowledge the show was always about Imlie and Aditya. However, nothing is fixed in the TV business and scripts change as per viewership. Aditya's character was also going to change as the track moved further."

He felt that his role would gradually focus around his character and Imlie as track progressed, but was

told that character would turn negative.

Manasvi concluded by saying, "When I entered the show, I thought that the track would gradually focus around Imlie and my character, but after a few episodes, as the track progressed, I was told that my character would turn negative. I had already essayed a grey character in my earlier show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and did not want to do the same thing again. So, I felt it was best to move on. I am glad that the makers have understood my point of view and let me go. Imlie is a good show and has a great team and for the show to do better, the writers need to bring in newer twists and turns."

Meanwhile, before signing off, the actor has also shared a few pictures from the show and captioned them as, "Accept what is, let go of what was, & have faith in what will be. #signingoff #adityakumartripathi."