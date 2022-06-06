Jannat Zubair Talks About Her Bond With Faisal Shaikh; Says 'He Has Been Close To My Entire Family'

Social media sensations Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh will be seen together in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It has to be recalled that the duo was linked for a while now, especially after they did a music video together. However, they rubbished the rumours. Also, recently, Faisu clarified that they are 'just friends' and he is still single. Now, Jannat spoke about her bond with Faisu.

The actress said that their friendship started as co-stars and later they became family friends. She also said that he has been close to his entire family.



Jannat was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "The friendship with Faisal started as co-actors and later we became family friends. He has been close to my entire family. So I am glad that he is part of this show. Apart from Faisal, I don't know anyone else, so it would be helpful that I have somebody known to me on Khatron Kr Khiladi. I will try to make an effort to make friends there and bond with others as well because I am an introvert and I take time."

Although Jannat is active on social media, she chooses to keep her personal live private. The actress mentioned that she is not comfortable sharing everything and just shares how much she wants to about her work and life.

She concluded by saying, "I am not very comfortable sharing everything on my social media. I just share how much I want people to know about my work and my life. I understand that people want to know everything about your life, but I don't force myself to do that."