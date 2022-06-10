Jennifer Winget Talks About Time When Her Film Didn't Work; She's Hopeful People Will Work With TV Actors

Jennifer Winget is one such actress who has worked in both television and Bollywood. She will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Code M Season 2. Meanwhile, recently, the Beyhadh 2 actress also spoke about the time when her film didn't work as per the plan.

Also, several actresses have opened up about television actors being typecast. Recently, Jennifer too expressed her views on the same and said that there are people in the film industry, who still don't give the same opportunities to TV actors.

The actress said that although television actors get to hear that they are over-exposed, they get typecast in certain kind of roles. She added that slowly this line is getting blurred, but hasn't gone away. She added that film industry has started looking at television actors in a different light that they can also do many things if they are getting opportunities. She mentioned that it is a long, slow and gradual process.

The actress feels that there are people in the film industry who do not give them same opportunities to people from the TV industry, which is said. But she is hopeful that people will open up working with TV actors.

Further, Jennifer added, "I think people need to get a little more aware and start taking risks. What the pandemic has done is, it has made the audiences evolving, content and cinema are also evolving. In a matter of a few years I think the line which is still there will slowly fade away. There will be a time when people will open up to working with TV actors and give them the same opportunities that other actors get. Because there's so much content and opportunities available on OTT especially, that it is just a matter of opening people's minds to it and it will happen and I am patient."

Jennifer was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Kunal Kohli in Phir Se, but the film could not be released due to various copyright issues and ultimately was aired on OTT platform. The actress said that it was heartbreaking when the biggest opportunity of hers did not go as per the plan.

Jennifer concluded by saying, "It's heartbreaking because as an actor it is a big opportunity for you and when you put in so much effort and love into a project and it doesn't do well, it is very heartbreaking, but you live and learn. That's how you want to prove yourself. You tell yourself, no problem if this doesn't work, maybe I wasn't ready, or this wasn't the right time."

(Images Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram)