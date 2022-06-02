Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Tejasswi Prakash, Ashi Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki, Mohsin & Others Approached!

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash, who has been in the news for both personal and professional reasons, has apparently been approached for the show. The Naagin 6 actress is in talks with the makers of the dance reality show.

Ashi Singh & Surbhi Jyoti

Meet actress Ashi Singh and Naagin's Surbhi Jyoti have apparently approached for the show. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the good dancers in television industry and her participation in Nach Baliye is the proof for the same. Divyanka and Vivek had won the eighth season of the couple dance reality show. It is being said that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has also been approached for JDJ 10.

Mohsin Khan & Nikki Tamboli

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan and Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli has been approached for the dance reality show.

Divya Agarwal

Ace of Space and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is a good dancer. The actress keeps sharing her dance videos on her Instagram account. It is being said that the Cartel actress has been approached for JDJ 10. She had refused to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and had said, "No, Khatron Ke Khiladi is not possible. The only reality show that is on my mind is Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. If it happens, I will be very competitive. You have seen me in reality shows that showcase personality."

Raghav Juyal

Ace choreographer and Dance Plus host Raghav Juyal has been approached for the show. If things work out, then he would be seen as a participant.

Shraddha Arya & Nimrit Ahluwalia

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya and Choti Sarrdaarni's Nimrit Ahluwalia have also been approached for the dance reality show.