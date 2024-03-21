Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: Manisha Rani Bags New Reality Show After Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Manisha Rani new show: Love or hate but you cannot debate that Manisha Rani knows how to keep the audience entertained. From finishing as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2 to winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, her journey has inspired her fans.

Hailing from a small town in Bihar, the reality TV star showcased her talent in Salman Khan and Malaika Arora's reality show. She entered JDJ 11 as a wildcard contestant. Despite being a late entrant, Manisha managed to win the hearts of the audience.

A credible industry source earlier exclusively told Filmibeat, "Colors channel has started the casting process for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. The team is busy chalking out the plan for the new season and they have a few celebrities are on their list. However, none of them have signed the dotted lines for KKK 14."

When "Yes, they are on the list but the channel has not signed any contestant as off now. If things go as planned, Abhishek and Manisha might showcase their dare-devil side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Chances of one them signing the show are high and you never know when the channel decides to sign both of them."