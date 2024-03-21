Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: Manisha Rani Bags New Reality Show After Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Manisha
Rani
new
show:
Love
or
hate
but
you
cannot
debate
that
Manisha
Rani
knows
how
to
keep
the
audience
entertained.
From
finishing
as
the
second
runner-up
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
to
winning
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
11,
her
journey
has
inspired
her
fans.
Hailing
from
a
small
town
in
Bihar,
the
reality
TV
star
showcased
her
talent
in
Salman
Khan
and
Malaika
Arora's
reality
show.
She
entered
JDJ
11
as
a
wildcard
contestant.
Despite
being
a
late
entrant,
Manisha
managed
to
win
the
hearts
of
the
audience.
A
credible
industry
source
earlier
exclusively
told
Filmibeat,
"Colors
channel
has
started
the
casting
process
for
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
season
14.
The
team
is
busy
chalking
out
the
plan
for
the
new
season
and
they
have
a
few
celebrities
are
on
their
list.
However,
none
of
them
have
signed
the
dotted
lines
for
KKK
14."
When
"Yes,
they
are
on
the
list
but
the
channel
has
not
signed
any
contestant
as
off
now.
If
things
go
as
planned,
Abhishek
and
Manisha
might
showcase
their
dare-devil
side
in
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14.
Chances
of
one
them
signing
the
show
are
high
and
you
never
know
when
the
channel
decides
to
sign
both
of
them."