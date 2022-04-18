KGF 2 Star Yash Reacts To Shehnaaz Gill’s Appreciation Post; Her Fans Celebrate This Moment On Twitter

Kannada Superstar Yash's latest outing KGF: Chapter 2 AKA KGF 2 has been breaking several records at the box office. For the unversed, the Prashanth Neel directorial has reportedly crossed Rs 500 Crore worldwide at the box office. Well, it is indeed a big achievement for the makers.

KGF 2 has been receiving a positive response from the critics as well as the masses. Especially, the action sequences and performances by the lead actors are being praised by all. Like many celebs as well as commoners, singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill also appreciated Yash and his team for KGF 2.

Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations, I love you.....All... Loved the violence @TheNameIsYash. peace out..... ✌️ Great job @SrinidhiShetty7 @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @prashanth_neel Hats off KGF 2."

Thank you 😊 — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) April 16, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill's tweet went viral on social media, and it was also noticed by Yash. He reacted to her tweet by tweeting, "Thank You." After seeing Yash's response to Shehnaaz's tweet, her fans can't stop celebrating this moment. They shared their reactions on Twitter. Let's have a look at the tweets-

FahimHo91083942 "Yash reply to shehnaaz tweet..... Haters are gonna burn now #ShehnaazGill #Yash." shravya_manasa "Hamaari #ShehnaazGill hain hi itni pyaari ki koi bhi usse ignore hi nhi kar sakta..... Unique and purest soul ishehnaaz_gill diduuu.... Love you Ab lock laga de saare haters.... Huhhhhh #ProudToBeSidNaazian." AAShehnaazGill "Shehnaaz after seeing notification from rocky vaai.. running and comming to give reply as spoiler Majjey lene mai ek num hai hamari sana kyun? ishehnaaz_gill." sapnase13831402 "Thank you so much sir for behalf oh ishehnaaz_gill fan ...u reply her ..and I must tell the movie is superb amazing u no doubt u r a grt actor and good human being also."

Talking about KGF 2, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film was released on April 14, 2022 in theatres in Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

