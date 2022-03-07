Lock Upp Contestants Remuneration Details: Here’s How Much Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra & Others Are Charging

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut made her digital debut with Lock Upp as a host and for that, she is reportedly charging a whopping amount of Rs 1 Crore per episode. That means the Queen star is charging Rs 25 crore for the show.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra stole the show last week with his appearance as the jailor in Lock Upp. But did you know that he is reportedly charging Rs 2 to 3 Lakh for every visit?

Poonam Pandey

Actress Poonam Pandey is leaving fans surprised with her revelation about her personal life in the show. She is charging Rs 3 Lakh per week.

Nisha Rawal

Karan Mehra's estranged wife and actress Nisha Rawal is also impressing the audience with her performance in the Kangana Ranaut show. She is reportedly earning Rs 1.75 to 2 Lakh per week.

Munawar Faruqui And Karanvir Bohra

The talented duo Munawar Faruqui and Karanvir Bohra are not leaving any stone unturned to impress the viewers. They are charging Rs 3 to 3.5 Lakh and Rs 2 Lakh per week respectively.

Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan And Siddharth Sharma

Splitsvilla 13 fame Shivam Sharma is charging Rs 2 Lakh per week. On the other hand, Sara Khan and Siddharth Sharma are reportedly earning Rs 3 Lakh and Rs 2.5 Lakh per week respectively.

Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani And Tehseen Poonawalla

Wrestler and politician Babita Phogat is getting Rs 3 Lakh per week. Swami Chakrapani, who got evicted from the show, got Rs 1 to 1.25 Lakh a week. On the other hand, Tehseen Poonawalla, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 13, is reportedly charging Rs 1.25 to 1.5 Lakh per week.

Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde And Anjali Arora

Controversial diva Payal Rohatgi is earning Rs 3 Lakh per week. And lastly, Fashion designer Saisha Shinde and Influencer Anjali Arora are getting Rs 1 Lakh and Rs 3 to 4 Lakh per week respectively.