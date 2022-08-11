Manit Joura On Dheeraj Dhoopar & Vinny Arora Embracing Parenthood: They'll Take Care Of Each Other

Manit Joura is a good friend of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora. The actor is currently in a very happy mood as his best friend and co-star from Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj was blessed with a baby boy on August 10, 2022. Manit is extremely happy with the good news in Dheeraj and Vinny's lives.

Manit, who played Dheeraj's elder brother in Kundali Bhagya for almost five years, shared his happiness and opened up about the couple embracing parenthood. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Manit Joura said that Dheeraj Dhoopar's tone was very different than usual as he was beaming with joy.

The Naagin 6 actor said, "Firstly, I'm wishing Dheeraj and Vinny all the very best. They are adorable together and they'll take care of each other. When he informed me that he is blessed with a baby boy, his voice was beaming with joy. It was such a different voice than all the other times."

While sharing an update about Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora's baby, Manit Joura said that he could relate to the actor's happiness. He said, "I could relate to him because this is once in a lifetime thing that changes your life, and I wish him all the very best. Both of them (Vinny and the baby) are safe and healthy, which is what is important. I wish both of them a very beautiful life together and a memorable time ahead of them."

Let us tell you, Dheeraj Dhoopar will soon be seen in the new show Sherdil Shergill opposite Surbhi Chandna. Interestingly, he will also be seen as a contestant in the upcoming dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He is a thorough professional as he soon joined work after seeing his newborn son.