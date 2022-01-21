Mohsin Khan's Fans Threaten Mere Sai Actor To Change His Name; Latter Approaches Cyber Crime Cell

Mohsin Khan became a household name with his role of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has huge fan following, who shower immense love for the star. However, a few fans have crossed their limits and gone overboard threatening another actor of the same name.

Yes, you read it right! As per reports, Mohsin Khan, who featured in shows like Mere Sai and Savdhaan India is being harrassed on social media because of his name. The actor recently revealed that he received a message on his Instagram account by one of YRKKH's fans, who threatened him to change his name and deactivate his social media account.



The Mere Sai actor has filed a complaint in the cyber crime cell in his hometown Lucknow. He said that he is waiting for them to take a strict action agains the troublemakers.

Mohsin was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I received a DM on Tuesday by an unidentified user threatening me of consequences if I didn't delete my account and changed my name within three days. I immediately went to report the matter at a local police station and was eventually directed to register a complaint at the cyber crime cell. I was asked to block the Instagram ID from which I received the message. I am waiting for them to take strict action against these troublemakers."

He added that he is going through unnecessary stress because of his name and hoped that people understand that they are two different individuals. He concluded by saying, "I am an actor and passionate about my craft and I only want to focus on my work."