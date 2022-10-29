Mumbai NCB Files Fresh Charges Against Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa In A 2020 Drugs Case

Famous hosts and comedians Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are in for some fresh legal troubles. The Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a 200-page chargesheet against the couple before the court for a two-year-old drug case in which they were arrested and let out on bail in 2020.

Bharti and Haarsh were arrested by the NCB in 2020 for possession and consumption of ganja (cannabis), which was seized from their Andheri residence. According to the bureau, 86.5 grams of cannabis were recovered in the house raid. At the time of arrest, bureau officials issued a statement to the press saying, "Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja." The search was part of NCB's investigation into the alleged use of narcotic substances in the entertainment industry.

The couple was booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantities of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act. Both Bharti and Haarsh were granted bail by the magistrate court on a bond of Rs. 15,000 each.

ANI confirmed the filing of the fresh charges in a tweet, "Mumbai NCB files a 200-page chargesheet against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya before the court. They were arrested in 2020 in connection with a drugs case, they are currently out on bail: NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau)."

The NCB went on a rampage to investigate the rampant use of drugs in Bollywood that was based on drug-related WhatsApp messages. The investigation was followed by Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide in June 2020. Earlier, Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were detained in custody under the NDPS Act by the central agency.

Bharti and Haarsh are now parents to a six-month-old baby boy, Lakshya. Both have been hosts of numerous reality shows, including Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Bharti is currently the host of the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, L'il Champs 2022.

The couple are quite active on Instagram and also run a YouTube channel. They regularly post funny videos from their daily life on their social media pages, which mostly feature their son Lakshya, nicknamed Golla.