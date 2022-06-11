Pandya Store's Kanwar Dhillon Wishes To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa In Future

Kanwar Dhillon, who is currently seen playing the role of Shiva in Pandya Store, enjoys massive fan following. His character is loved by audience. Also, his chemistry with his co-star Alice Kaushik AKA Raavi is loved by fans. The two are lovingly called ShiVi (amalgamation of Shiva and Raavi) by their fans.

In an interview with Zoom TV, the actor recently expressed his wish of participating in adventure based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

However, Kanwar said that currently, he won't be able to take it up as he is busy with his show. But in future, he would like to do these reality shows even if he had to do multi-tasking.

Kanwar was quoted by the portal as saying, "I remember mentioning the same. I don't know if at all at this stage, I will be able to do the show if I am offered one, since I have my hands full with my show at the moment. But I don't know, as and when something like that comes across to me, I can answer better."

He concluded by saying, "But at this moment, I am too tied up with my show, so I don't really think so, but I hope some time, either of these shows come to be and I can multi-task between them, I would love to do that."

Meanwhile, as per latest reports, audience will witness major twist in Pandya Store. In the upcoming episode, Shiva will tell his family that he will go to a place and deal with the goons, who has taken the Panday family's land. While travelling in bus which he would be travelling would meet with an accident and it is being said that Shiva dies.