Rakhi Sawant's Ex Ritesh Denies All Allegations Against Him; Says He Will File Defamation Case Against Her

Rakhi Sawant and her ex Ritesh's fight has been taking ugly turn with each passing day. The actress had recently accused him of hacking her social media accounts and had filed police complaint. She also accused him of physically abusing her when they were in relationship. However, Ritesh has denied all allegations against him.

Ritesh told Bombay Times that Rakhi is lying and said that she has been using his money. He added that he got so many things for her and when he refused to get her Rs 90 Lakh car, she decided to leave him and started going out with Adil. Ritesh also claimed that Adil has brought her a second hand car.

About her allegations of physical abuse, he said that Rakhi herself had told that they never lived together for three years and asked where the question of physically abuse arises. He wonders why people are supporting her when she is wrong here.



About her claims of Ritesh hacking her social media, he said, "I have not hacked any of her accounts on social media. She has given her passwords to a few other people and earlier too, this had happened where her social media account was hacked. I was the one who helped her recover her account and now the same has happened to her again. And this time, she is blaming me for it! There is nothing to gain by hacking her accounts. Do I even look like a hacker?"

He mentioned that these things are affecting his parents, which in turn is upsetting him. He said that Rakhi is rude to everyone around her and he never wanted to put out any statements against her, but she has constantly been defaming him for things he hasn't done.

While Rakhi's social media accounts are back and she revealed that she has decided to take her complaint against Ritesh back, the latter wants to file defamation case against her.

Ritesh concluded by saying, "I will file a defamation case against her. Now things are getting unbearable and it has affected my business and I have faced losses because of her. So now this is the right thing for me to do."