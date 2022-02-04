Rashami Desai On Her Bond With Umar Riaz: Can't A Girl And A Boy Be Friends?

Apart from Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai was the most-talked about couple on Bigg Boss 15. Salman Khan was also often seen teasing Umar and Rashami, but Rashami maintained that they are 'just friends'.

Umar and Rashami, whom fans lovingly call UmRash, were seen at Shamita Shetty's birthday party yesterday (February 3). The duo was seen posing for shutterbugs. The duo looked cute together as they twinned in white. When Rashami was asked what was brewing between them, the actress yet again clarified that they are 'good friends'. She also revealed why she said 'I love you' to Umar, in the Bigg Boss 15 house during a verbal fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Talking about her bond with Umar, Rashami was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I don't understand this... can't a girl and a boy be friends? I know people like our jodi but Umar and I are very clear. We are good friends and we like each other's sensibilities. Yes, we share a very good bond. But if there is someone in my life, I will be open about it."

She also clarified that Umar joined her much later, while she went for Shamita Shetty's party with Rajiv Adatia and Neha Bhasin. Rashami, Neha, Umar and Rajiv had shared fun videos and pictures on their social media accounts.

It has to be recalled that during an argument with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami had screamed 'I love you' to Umar. Rashami had said this when Devoleena had said that if she liked him then what was she afraid of and why doesn't she say it out loud!

Regarding the same, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress said, "I had two people in the house - Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz- who I was close to. When they both got eliminated I felt that no one had my back. I was all alone and I felt alone too. Towards the end, Karan Kundraa supported me and I will always be grateful for that. I bonded with Shamita Shetty also well."