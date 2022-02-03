Karan Kundrra Says His Big 'Siyappa' Was Who Will Be Tejasswi's Hero In Naagin 6; Reacts To Being Called Toxic

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story has become talk of the telly town. The actors seem to be head over heels in love with each other and are inseparable. However, the couple is not getting enough time to spend with each other as Tejasswi is busy shooting for Naagin 6.

In a recent interview with TOI, the actor revealed that he was worried who will be cast opposite Tejasswi in Naagin 6. He also reacted to being called 'toxic' and said that it affected him deeply and his mother didn't sleep that night.

Karan revealed that he and Tejasswi were scared what will happen once they leave Bigg Boss house. He said that he was so used to her being around him- lifting her in his arms and kissing her. He said that they spent four months and he is happy that they have only gotten stronger ever since they have come out. He added that although they are busy (he is busy in his life and Tejasswi with her TV show), they are stealing time for each other.

The actor said that the feeling is very adorable and it's overwhelming, and it makes him feel like he is 17 again! He added that they are in a very fantastic space.

Tejasswi said that they both are possessive about each other. About the same, he said, "The possessiveness hasn't changed in outside work. Mera sabse bada Siyappa tha ke Iska hero Kaun hoga in Naagin 6 mein and that turned out to be Simba Nagpal (simbu). I was like saari tension khatam because it is our Simbu. She still does all the cute things and calls me between interviews and asks 'Accha you did this and that'. It's all the same and in fact it's cuter now."

Karan Kundrra Refutes Rumours Of Crying Post Losing Bigg Boss 15; Reveals Valentines Day Plan With Tejasswi

Karan Kundrra Reacts To Rumours Of Being Approached For Broken But Beautiful 4

About Weekend Ka Vaar's bashing and him being called toxin, the actor said, "Whenever the bashing would happen I would immediately think about my mother and that she would be crying watching me going through all this. But deep down I knew that she knows I am a strong man and even if I am silent and don't show, I can still manage. When I was called toxic it really affected me, that night my mother didn't sleep and I was also deeply affected. But during that time be it Nishant, Shamita or Umar, they all told me that they all have seen what all I've done for Tejasswi and I was not at all what was being said. Tejasswi didn't even think about it and told me that she never feels anything of that sort as she stays with me 24/7. They all assured me that it was not what was shown. I didn't dwell on it, one night I was upset about it, and the next day I fixed it. In that show nobody could ever dishearten me for more than 4/5 hours."