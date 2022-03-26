Shehnaaz Gill On Being Trolled Post Sidharth Shukla’s Demise: I Don't Need To Be Answerable To Anyone

Sidharth Shukla's demise shattered everyone, and his best friend Shehnaaz Gill is one among them. She stayed out of limelight for a long time, and has been trying to come out of the trauma. A few months ago, a video went viral in which Shehnaaz was seen laughing and dancing at a party. This didn't go down well with a few of them, who trolled her for the same.

Recently, Shehnaaz appeared on Shilpa Shetty's chat show, in which she opened up about the incident. As Shilpa asked her about getting trolled for looking happy, Shehnaaz said thay Sidharth always wanted her to be happy. She said that do not want explain anyone what relationship she or Sidharth shared with each other and added that she is not answerable to anyone.

Sana said, "If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it's only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what."

Talking about her bond with the late actor, she said, "Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him, I don't need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So I don't have to give any explanation to anyone."

Shehnaaz also added that she wants to work hard and move ahead in future.

Shilpa was extremely touched with Shehnaaz's reply and hugged her. Shilpa asked her to be strong and inspire people in the same way.

Meanwhile, fans were all happy seeing Shehnaaz happy and strong. One of the users commented on YouTube video, " She surprises me every time I see her, I am amazed by her positivity, no victim card no sympathy game. She just spreads happiness and love. You make me feel proud girl."

Another user wrote, "I really liked the way she said about that dancing incident and she gave answer to those people who were trolling her❤. We really respect you and your privacy.... Love love love love love love."