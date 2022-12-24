    For Quick Alerts
      Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Actress Tunisha Sharma Hangs Herself To Death On Sets Of Her Show

      TV Actress Tunisha Sharma Attempts Suicide

      TV actress Tunisha Sharma, who is currently seen playing the role of Shehzaadi Mariam opposite Sheezan Mohammed Khan in SAB TV's Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, has attempted suicide.

      She was rushed to the hospital in Mumbai where she breathed her last.

      According to sources, Tunisha was in depression and hanged herself to death on the sets of her show in Vasai. She was found in the makeup room of the show's lead actor.

      Inputs from Raj Dixit

      X