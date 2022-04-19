    For Quick Alerts
      Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Why People Love Karan Kundrra And Her; Calls Themselves A 'Real Couple'

      Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been ruling their fans' hearts with their lovely bond of love. The couple often gives major couple goals to TejRan fans. Recently, they were spotted at the Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party where the Naagin 6 actress and Dance Deewane Juniors host appeared in the traditional outfits.

      For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with Karan Kundrra inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Let us tell you, the duo had several misunderstandings and fights inside the house, however, despite being through all the ups and downs, they remained strong and steady.

      

      Recently, in an interview with Miss Malini, Tejasswi Prakash revealed why people love Karan Kundrra and her the most. The Naagin 6 star said, "We fought, we have literally broken up inside the house. Then we've patched up and been the most real couple, which is why people love us." She further stated that they never tried to portray themselves as an 'ideal couple'.

      While explaining more about their equations, Teja said, "We have shown what a real couple is, and real couples fight. Especially when two strong people are together. Karan is a very strong-headed man, and I am too. And when two strong-headed people come together, fights are bound to happen."

      Well, Karan Kundrra has always been showing his protectiveness towards Tejasswi Prakash. A few days, he had urged the paparazzi not to mob outside Teja's house and asked them to respect their privacy. On the other hand, Tejasswi also took Karan on a drive in her brand new Audi Q7 car, which she purchased on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

      

      Currently, Tejasswi Prakash is busy shooting for Naagin 6, in which she is playing the lead role opposite Simba Nagpal. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra has just started shooting for Dance Deewane Juniors. He is hosting a dance reality show. Moreover, he is also a part of Lock Upp.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 9:59 [IST]
      X