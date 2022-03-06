TKSS: Palash Sen Shared That He Owes His Music Career To Singer KK; Reveals Why He Named His Band ‘Euphoria’

The recent episode (March 5) of The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed singers KK, Shaan, and Palash Sen gracing the show as special guests. The episode commenced with KK giving a musical performance on 'Zara Sa’ song. This was followed by Kapil welcoming Shaan and the singer performed on 'My Dil Goes Hmm’ song followed by Palash Sen from Euphoria making a musical entrance on his song 'Yaad Wo Aaye Ri’.

Sen then dedicated the song 'Maaeri’ to Kapil’s mom, Archana Puran Singh and to all the mothers. During the episode, Palash shared that he comes from a family of doctors of 17 generations and how growing up in a Bengali household, everyone has been very creative.

He even revealed that he owes his career to KK because after he left Delhi, the jingle composers wanted a new jingle singer. Sen shared, “I had just started my clinic and there was hardly any income. They started calling me and wanted me to replace KK as a jingle singer. I started singing, I started earning.”

On being quizzed by Kapil about why he chose the name 'Euphoria’ for his indie band, the singer, who is also a doctor by profession said that in psychiatry, there is a psychological state called 'mania’ and the first step into it is 'hypomania’ whilst the feeling you get when in 'hypomania’ is called 'euphoria’.

He went on to add, “Now in this phase 'euphoria’, people have created some of the most brilliant works of art like Shakespeare wrote one of his most brilliant plays or Leonardo Da Vinci painted his most brilliant art piece, Kapil you are always in euphoria. Such people are in 'euphoria’ because when in this phase, you are at your creative best! So, I thought our band would hence, always be at its creative best”.