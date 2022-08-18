Udit Shukla Quits Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein; Says ‘I Was Never Comfortable To Play An Older Character’

Udit Shukla, who was seen playing the role of Abhishek Pandey in Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein, has quit the show. For the unversed, the show is taking a 20-year-leap, and Udit was not comfortable playing an older character. Let us tell you, Karan Rajpal had also quit the show because of the age factor.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Udit Shukla explained, "I'm young and at this age, I was never comfortable to play an older character say father to actors of my age. Our show was taking 20-year-leap. I have already wrapped up my shoots. Though it was an amazing experience being part of the show and exploring different layers in a single character. I would love to work with the makers again for something interesting. And will always cheer up my memories while shooting for the show." (sic)

Well, after wrapping up his shoot, Udit Shukla took a break from work and went to Goa with his wife Sudipti Parmar for a vacation. He revealed that he has a few offers, which he will look at after returning to Mumbai. When asked about his fitness regime, Udit said that while filming for the show, he couldn't give much time to his fitness routine. "So finally, I will resume my gym and workouts. That is all what I have planned for now," Shukla added.

Talking about Udit Shukla, the actor has featured in several TV shows such as Rangrasiya, Suvreen Guggal, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai, Brahmarakshas and so on.