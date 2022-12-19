Urfi Javed Lands In Trouble? Actress Being Interrogated By Dubai Police For Wearing Revealing Outfit In Public

Urfi Javed, who is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla 14, has been making waves with her videos in Dubai. It must be noted that the actress flew to the UAE for the shoots of her upcoming projects and has been there for the past few days. However, she seems to have landed herself in trouble for her bold dressing style in the emirate.

According to an ETimes TV report, Urfi is being questioned by the local police thanks to the self-designed outfit she ended up wearing in the foreign city. For the unversed, the actress leaves no stone unturned to deliver on her social media handles in some outstanding outfits. But looks like the same has backfired due to the rules of Dubai as it has a code of conduct when it comes to public places.

A source close to the development told the portal, "She had shot a video for her Instagram in an outfit made by her, which was revealing as per the people here in Dubai. The fact that there is no problem in the outfit but where she shot the video was an open area and they don't consider it to be allowed to wear what she wore and shoot. She is being questioned by the police, let's see what happens."

The report further claimed that Urfi is currently under interrogation by the local authorities in Dubai. As a result, they might end up postponing her tickets back to India. Meanwhile, Javed has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Laryngitis. The actress shared a video from a hospital in Dubai on Sunday to inform everyone about her health condition.