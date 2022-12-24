Was Devoleena Bhattacharjee PREGNANT Before Getting Married To Shahnawaz? Saathiya Star Breaks Silence

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh got hitched on December 14 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends. After exchanging wedding vows in a court marriage, the TV star finally shared the amazing with fans on social media by posting a few adorable pictures with hubby Shahnawaz.

While the wedding news left her well-wishers overjoyed, trollers compared her to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and claimed that the real reason behind the hush-hush wedding is Devoleena's pregnancy. Yes, you read that right!

However, the actress has finally reacted to the ongoing speculations and gave a strong reply to haters. In the recent interview, she even denied the pregnancy rumours.

Reacting to it, TV's Gopi Bahu said, "I don't need to justify anything to anyone, but there are people around who think that I'm pregnant and hence I got married all of a sudden. I'm shocked and feel sad for people who make such poor comments. This is another level of hypocrisy that you can't let go of any single opportunity to torture someone. They can't see anyone happy. It's frustrating at times. Why does one need to poke so much into someone's life? But later I laughed at these comments and let go. I seriously don't know what is coming next."

While she was on a break from work in 2022 due to health issues, Devoleena is looking forward to return to work in 2023. The actress is even ready to do bold roles if she likes the script or role.

Talking about it, Devoleena stated, "I don't think marriage can be an excuse for not doing bold roles. I have never done any such roles before. And TV doesn't promote much intimacy till date. If in future they do or incase TV airs such content or I take a digital series, it will completely depend on the situation and the story. I will never do anything that is of no use."

On the career front, she was last seen as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 15. She is yet to announce her next project.