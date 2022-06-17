Woh Toh Hai Albelaa's Aparna Dixit On Playing Second Lead: I Wished To Be Able To Explore Other Mediums

After essaying the protagonist in her last show Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi, Aparna Dixit is currently seen as the parallel lead in Rajan Shahi's show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. The actress recently revealed if she was apprehensive about settling for the second lead. She also revealed what made her take up the second lead.

Aparna revealed that she wasn't apprehensive taking up the parallel lead, as she wanted change in her lifestyle. She said that she wanted to explore other mediums, and spend quality time with her family.



The actress was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I have been wanting to work with Rajan (Shahi) sir and I am glad that everything fell into place. Besides, I have followed a very hectic schedule for almost six to seven years because I played the protagonist in shows. I enjoyed it thoroughly but now, I wanted a little change in my lifestyle, as I wished to be able to explore other mediums and spend quality time with my family, too."

She said that when they play the lead role, they have to let go of other offers because of the commitment to that one show. But now, she is not bound to a project and can take up something other than just that. Although she loves TV anyway, as it has made her whatever she is today, instead of a long commitment, she just wanted to play an impactful role and explore the web, films and singles.

Aparna has been a part of the industry since a long time now, and hence, she wants to take up characters that match her experience, which applies if she takes up second lead as well.

Aparna concluded by saying, "A lot has changed from the time I played the parallel lead initially in my career to what I am being offered today. People are aware of the work I have done in all these years. They respect it and value my talent. They try to give me something that's challenging. So, it has been a conscious decision to take up parallel lead characters but they have to be strong and of equal importance. After playing the central characters, it is very important that you get the right project or it can get frustrating."