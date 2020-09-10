Pavitra Rishta Actors Come Out In Support Of Ankita Lokhande After Shibani’s '2 Second Fame' Remark

Recently, Ankita Lokhande, who has been a support system of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family throughout, took to social media and slammed the haters in an open letter. She raised questions on Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's claims. Amid this, Rhea's friend Shibani Dandekar, who has been supporting 'justice for Rhea,' took to social media to slam Ankita's claims in her open letter. She also claimed that Ankita wanted '2 seconds of fame'. This didn't go down with Ankita's friends from Pavitra Rishta like Aparna Dixit, Mrinalini Tyagi and other celebrities, who slammed Shibani for her remark.

Aparna shared a note on her Instagram account that read, "Okay so I am reading a lot of wrong things being written against her and I decide to stand by my friend @lokhandeankita. As I know her inside out more than anyone of you writing false things."

She further wrote, "As far as the two second fame is concerned, Really? She has dealt with her break up with grace and dignity, if fame is what she wanted she could have made a big issue out of it long back. Never has she written or talked about anything related to him till it was absolutely necessary. That is NOW. When he is gone and the truth needs to be out. Standing by someone's family after they have left us in such a shocking way is the least you could do for someone you were once closely associated to. It needs courage and I am so proud of @lokhandeankita."

Mrinalini tweeted, "I think it's very much evident and clear that who needs 2 secs of fame . Can't even compare Ankita Lokhande @anky1912 with Shibani Dandekar @shibanidandekar. Roses are red and violets are blue 2 secs ka fame ki baat karne vali apna work profile to dekh le tu."

Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, "I've known u back when u & Sushant were together @lokhandeankita I've seen how loving & responsible u were with him. If things didn't work out, they didn't work out, but it's sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande.

