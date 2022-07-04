Woh Toh Hai Albelaa's Aparna Dixit Down With Chickenpox; Actress Stops Filming For The Show

Aparna Dixit, who is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Malhotra in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, is down with chickenpox. The actress has stopped shooting and is forced to take a few days off because of her health issues.

The actress revealed to Times Of India, "Around five days ago, I had a fever. Since I suffered from fever, cold and cough a week before that, I thought it was a relapse and didn't pay attention to it. Three days later, I saw two boils on my face. Again, I mistook them for pimples and didn't take it seriously until I had boils all over my body the same night. I felt itchy all over my body."



She added that her appetite has gone for a toss and she is suffering from severe stomach and body pain, and headache. She added that she feels itchy all the time and is helpless as she cannot scratch.

The actress is relieved that her mother is with her in Mumbai to take care of her. She mentioned that she wouldn't know how she would have survived this without her. Aparna said that she has isolated herself in the house, but added that she doesn't like to watch TV or even talking over the phone.

She added that it is believed to be more intense among adults. It's her fourth day (June 3), and she said that she is praying that it's over as soon as possible. The actress added that she has informed the production house about her condition and added that she won't be able to shoot until fully recovered.

Aparna concluded by saying, "I can't go to work because I have so many boils on my face and also because chickenpox can be contagious. I have informed the production house that I won't be able to shoot until I have fully recovered. Hopefully, the boils and pain will subside in a couple of days. I am more worried about these boils leaving scars. It's scary as I am in the middle of my shooting schedule and as an actor, I can't afford to have scars on my face. So, I am constantly praying that I heal soon."