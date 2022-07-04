Woh Toh Hai Albelaa's Aparna Dixit Down With Chickenpox; Actress Stops Filming For The Show
Aparna Dixit, who is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Malhotra in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, is down with chickenpox. The actress has stopped shooting and is forced to take a few days off because of her health issues.
The
actress
revealed
to
Times
Of
India,
"Around
five
days
ago,
I
had
a
fever.
Since
I
suffered
from
fever,
cold
and
cough
a
week
before
that,
I
thought
it
was
a
relapse
and
didn't
pay
attention
to
it.
Three
days
later,
I
saw
two
boils
on
my
face.
Again,
I
mistook
them
for
pimples
and
didn't
take
it
seriously
until
I
had
boils
all
over
my
body
the
same
night.
I
felt
itchy
all
over
my
body."
She added that her appetite has gone for a toss and she is suffering from severe stomach and body pain, and headache. She added that she feels itchy all the time and is helpless as she cannot scratch.
The actress is relieved that her mother is with her in Mumbai to take care of her. She mentioned that she wouldn't know how she would have survived this without her. Aparna said that she has isolated herself in the house, but added that she doesn't like to watch TV or even talking over the phone.
She added that it is believed to be more intense among adults. It's her fourth day (June 3), and she said that she is praying that it's over as soon as possible. The actress added that she has informed the production house about her condition and added that she won't be able to shoot until fully recovered.
Aparna concluded by saying, "I can't go to work because I have so many boils on my face and also because chickenpox can be contagious. I have informed the production house that I won't be able to shoot until I have fully recovered. Hopefully, the boils and pain will subside in a couple of days. I am more worried about these boils leaving scars. It's scary as I am in the middle of my shooting schedule and as an actor, I can't afford to have scars on my face. So, I am constantly praying that I heal soon."