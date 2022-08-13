YRKKH's Pranali Rathod Talks About Her Bond With Sumbul; Calls Rupali Adorable & Ami A Great Buddy

Star Plus is the top channel, all thanks to the shows- Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie. Also, the channel had introduced new show- Ravivaar With Star Parivaar that features all actors from Star Plus' shows in it. YRKKH's Pranali Rathod, who met Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer, shared adorable bond, which was evident not only in the show, but also on their social media accounts. The duo shared fun pictures and videos together, which proved that they have a lot of fun together.

Recently, Pranali spoke about her bond with Sum Sum (that's what she calls her friend Sumbul), Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly, and Ami Trivedi, who is seen as her mother-in-law on-screen.

Talking about Sumbul, Pranali was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "The first episode was shot together, Yeh Rishta vs Imlie and that's when we met. We just vibed with each other so well that the bond gets created smoothly. I still remember the first time we met she told me that, 'Mere liye tum coffee ho'. It's still Sum Sum for me and I am still Pranu for her."About Rupali, she said, "Initially, when Yeh Rishta's third generation was getting introduced I had shot scenes with her. She is really adorable and whenever I meet her I feel like we are from the same family and it is a very sweet thing."

About her on-screen saas, she said that what they are on-screen is completely reel, but in real life, they are really close friends. She added that she calls her 'maa' all the time, but they are great buddies. She concluded by saying that their bond cannot be explained in words.