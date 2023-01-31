After Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta Is Now Dreaming About Participating In THIS Reality Show

After
entertaining
fans
with
his
performance
as
Fateh
in
Colors
TV's
Udaariyaan,
actor
Ankit
Gupta
entered
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
16
last
year
and
became
a
household
name.
Fans
loved
his
calm
nature
and
friendship
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
Last
month,
his
co-contestants
voted
him
out
leaving
fans
shocked.
However,
Ankit
has
now
moved
on
and
is
busy
with
his
new
show
Junooniyatt.
Co-starring
Gautam
Singh
Vig
and
Neha
Rana,
the
musical
drama
is
slated
to
premiere
on
Colors
TV
next
month
and
Ankit's
fans
are
excited
to
watch
him
again
on
TV.
Amid
all
this,
in
a
recent
interview,
the
actor
also
revealed
that
he's
now
dreaming
to
participate
in
another
popular
reality
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Ankit
Gupta
Talks
About
His
Bigg
Boss
16
Journey
In
an
interview
with
Tellychakkar,
Ankit
opened
up
about
his
Bigg
Boss
16
journey
and
stated,
"Of
course,
Bigg
Boss
taught
me
a
lot
of
things,
like
how
to
survive
amongst
a
lot
of
people,
because
I
am
somebody
who
stays
alone.
I
do
not
really
like
crowds,
so
living
with
16
people
in
a
house
has
been
an
experience
for
me.
I
learned
how
to
conduct
myself
while
living
with
so
many
people
in
the
house."
Ankit
Gupta
Wants
To
Participate
In
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
In
the
same
interview,
Ankit
revealed
that
he
now
wishes
to
do
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi.
He
said,
" When
it
comes
to
talking
about
any
other
reality
show,
I
am
dreaming
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
now."
Ankit
On
Immense
Love
His
Character
Fateh
Got
The
actor
feels
blessed
with
all
the
love
and
appreciation
coming
his
way
ever
since
he
played
Fateh
in
Udaariyaan.
Talking
about
it,
he
stated
that
the
journey
has
been
incredible.
He
had
no
idea
that
Udaariyaan
would
be
so
big
when
he
started
shooting
as
Fateh.
Ankit
Gupta’s
New
Show
Junooniyatt
Ankit
Gupta
is
now
looking
forward
to
entertaining
fans
with
his
new
show,
Junooniyatt.
He
plays
the
role
of
a
music
enthusiast
Jahaan
who
aspires
to
be
a
musician.
Recently,
Ankit
revealed
that
Junooniyatt
will
premiere
either
on
February
6
or
February
13.