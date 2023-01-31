After Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta Is Now Dreaming About Participating In THIS Reality Show

Ankit Gupta Talks About His Bigg Boss 16 Journey

In an interview with Tellychakkar, Ankit opened up about his Bigg Boss 16 journey and stated, "Of course, Bigg Boss taught me a lot of things, like how to survive amongst a lot of people, because I am somebody who stays alone. I do not really like crowds, so living with 16 people in a house has been an experience for me. I learned how to conduct myself while living with so many people in the house."

Ankit Gupta Wants To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi

In the same interview, Ankit revealed that he now wishes to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. He said, " When it comes to talking about any other reality show, I am dreaming of Khatron Ke Khiladi now."

Ankit On Immense Love His Character Fateh Got

The actor feels blessed with all the love and appreciation coming his way ever since he played Fateh in Udaariyaan. Talking about it, he stated that the journey has been incredible. He had no idea that Udaariyaan would be so big when he started shooting as Fateh.

Ankit Gupta’s New Show Junooniyatt

Ankit Gupta is now looking forward to entertaining fans with his new show, Junooniyatt. He plays the role of a music enthusiast Jahaan who aspires to be a musician. Recently, Ankit revealed that Junooniyatt will premiere either on February 6 or February 13.