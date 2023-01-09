    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Brother Wants Her To Stay Away From THIS Co-Contestant

    Bigg Boss 16 Update: The family week has finally begun. As shown in the promo, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother Yogesh Choudhary will enter the Bigg Boss house to meet her.
    Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bro Wants Her To Ignore Archana Gautam

    Bigg Boss 16 Update: Every year, Bigg Boss fans excitedly wait for the family week and their wait has finally ended. As the grand finale of the sixteenth season of Salman Khan's controversial reality show is scheduled for next month, the family members of all the contestants are finally entering this week.

    The tweet read, "#Yogesh feels that #PriyankaChaharChoudhary does not need to improve her game. "She is doing well, and is playing according to her personality. If a need to improve her game is felt then her personality will change." When asked who she should stay away He replied #ArchanaGautam"

    Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bro Wants Her To Ignore Archana Gautam

