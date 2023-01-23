BB16: Kamya Hits Out At Shalin-Tina’s ‘Disrespectful, Fake Love Story’ Post Soundarya Sharma’s Elimination
Soundarya Sharma’s elimination from Bigg Boss 16 has left everyone brimming with an opinion. And while many called it unfair, Kamya Punjabi took a jibe at Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s fake love story.
In
what
came
as
a
shocking
twist
in
Bigg
Boss
16,
Soundarya
Sharma
was
eliminated
from
the
show.
The
actress
was
nominated
with
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
she
was
eliminated
on
the
basis
of
votes
from
the
housemates.
It
was
undoubtedly
a
shocking
moment
for
Soundarya
Sharma's
fans.
However,
not
just
fans
but
several
celebs
have
been
upset
with
Soundarya's
eviction
from
the
popular
reality
show
and
called
it
unfair.
Among
these,
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
Kamya
Punjabi
was
seen
taking
a
jibe
at
Shalin
and
Tina's
fake
relationship.
To
note,
as
Shalin
and
Tina
were
in
the
danger
zone,
they
were
saved
due
to
their
involvement
in
the
game
with
their
fake
love
story
and
now
rivalry.
However,
Kamya
feels
that
Soundarya
was
more
deserving
than
Shalin
and
Tina.
She
tweeted,
"Faking
a
relationship
since
day
one
n
has
been
only
about
it
throughout
the
show
is
not
call
being
involved
in
the
show...
not
at
all
#BiggBoss16
@ColorsTV.
The
most
disrespectful,
boring
n
fake
love
story
in
the
history
of
bb
#Saundarya
u
deserved
to
stay
for
sure".
On
the
other
hand,
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee
also
called
Soundarya
Sharma's
eviction
unfair.
She
tweeted,
"Very
Well
Played
#SoundaryaSharma.
Though
it's
totally
unfair.
Anyway
best
wishes".
Faking
a
relationship
since
day
one
n
has
been
only
about
it
through
out
the
show
is
not
call
being
involved
in
the
show…
not
at
all
#BiggBoss16
@ColorsTV
The
most
disrespectful,
boring
n
fake
love
story
in
the
history
of
bb
#Saundarya
u
deserved
to
stay
for
sure!
Earlier,
Gauahar
Khan
had
also
similar
opinions
and
slammed
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare
for
droving
the
decision
of
Soundarya's
elimination.
Gauahar
tweeted,
"Just
by
having
relationship
issues
u
don't
become
involved
in
a
show.
Soundarya
has
been
most
involved
in
everything.
She
stood
out
as
an
individual.
The
housemates
r
so
wrong
in
how
they
perceive
involvement!" She
also
emphasised,
"Priyanka
drove
this
decision,
to
get
Soundarya
out,
I
wonder
if
lesser
women
around
means
lesser
competition.
I
do
not
agree
at
all
with
shiv
n
Priyanka.
Soundarya
was
stronger
than
most
in
there!"
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 10:20 [IST]