BB16: Kamya Hits Out At Shalin-Tina’s ‘Disrespectful, Fake Love Story’ Post Soundarya Sharma’s Elimination

Soundarya Sharma’s elimination from Bigg Boss 16 has left everyone brimming with an opinion. And while many called it unfair, Kamya Punjabi took a jibe at Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s fake love story.

In what came as a shocking twist in Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma was eliminated from the show. The actress was nominated with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan and she was eliminated on the basis of votes from the housemates. It was undoubtedly a shocking moment for Soundarya Sharma's fans. However, not just fans but several celebs have been upset with Soundarya's eviction from the popular reality show and called it unfair. Among these, former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi was seen taking a jibe at Shalin and Tina's fake relationship.

To note, as Shalin and Tina were in the danger zone, they were saved due to their involvement in the game with their fake love story and now rivalry. However, Kamya feels that Soundarya was more deserving than Shalin and Tina. She tweeted, "Faking a relationship since day one n has been only about it throughout the show is not call being involved in the show... not at all #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV. The most disrespectful, boring n fake love story in the history of bb #Saundarya u deserved to stay for sure". On the other hand, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also called Soundarya Sharma's eviction unfair. She tweeted, "Very Well Played #SoundaryaSharma. Though it's totally unfair. Anyway best wishes".

Faking a relationship since day one n has been only about it through out the show is not call being involved in the show… not at all #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV

The most disrespectful, boring n fake love story in the history of bb #Saundarya u deserved to stay for sure! — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 22, 2023

Earlier, Gauahar Khan had also similar opinions and slammed Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare for droving the decision of Soundarya's elimination. Gauahar tweeted, "Just by having relationship issues u don't become involved in a show. Soundarya has been most involved in everything. She stood out as an individual. The housemates r so wrong in how they perceive involvement!" She also emphasised, "Priyanka drove this decision, to get Soundarya out, I wonder if lesser women around means lesser competition. I do not agree at all with shiv n Priyanka. Soundarya was stronger than most in there!"