Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Unhappy With Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'Dhoyegi Sare Bartan' Remark For Priyanka
Bigg Boss 16 update: Netizens expressed their displeasure over Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'Dhoyegi Sare Bartan' remark which she passed on Priyanka Choudhary. Her comment didn't go down well with social media users.
Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Netizens
expressed
their
displeasure
after
the
Thursday
(January
26)
episode
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
aired
on
television.
They
pointed
out
that
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
was
wrong
in
saying
people
should
eat
food
in
two
plates,
so
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
has
more
dishes
to
wash.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
WHAT
HAPPENED
IN
THURSDAY
EPISODE?
A
few
Twitters
called
it
'open
harassment'
and
said
that
it
should
not
be
allowed
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
who
trended
on
Twitter
after
her
fight
with
the
Mandali
members,
received
support
from
the
audience
as
they
believed
that
one
should
not
drag
a
fight
and
use
household
chores
against
another
contestant.
In
the
recent
episode,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
who
has
made
it
clear
from
the
beginning
that
she
is
a
morning
person
and
likes
to
go
early
to
bed,
said
that
she
has
to
stay
up
late
because
she
had
the
duty
of
cleaning
dinner
utensils.
Mandali
members
including
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
were
having
their
chat
session
later
at
night
and
she
requested
them
to
have
dinner
before
the
lights
go
off.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
WHAT
NIMRIT
KAUR
AHLUWALIA
SAID?
Although
the
captain
Nimrit
accepted
the
request
but
later
made
a
remark
that
didn't
go
down
well
with
Twitter
users.
After
a
little
argument
when
Mandali
members
stood
up
to
go
to
the
kitchen,
Nimrit
said,
"Tum
log
sab
do
plate
main
khana
khao,
Jitna
gandagi
karna
hai
usse
zyda
karo
dhoyegi
Priyanka
sare
bartan,"
(Translation-
You
all
eat
in
two
plates,
do
as
much
mess
as
you
want,
Priyanka
will
clean
it).
Shalin
Bhanot,
who
is
apparently
taking
anti-depressant
medicines
after
going
through
a
tough
phase
in
the
recent
episodes,
blamed
that
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Tina
Datta
tease
him.
He
said,
"Jitna
zyda
target
kar
sakte
hai
karte
hain;
Rulate
hai
usko"
(Let
us
target
her
as
much
as
we
can,
let's
make
Priyanka
cry)."
BIGG
BOSS
16:
FANS
UNHAPPY
WITH
NIMRIT
KAUR
AHLUWALIA
Netizens
expressed
their
thoughts
about
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia's
remark
for
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
stating
that
she
shouldn't
have
said
the
same.
The
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress,
who
is
currently
holding
the
Ticket
to
Finale,
received
criticism
on
social
media.
BIGG
BOSS
16
ELIMINATION
On
a
related
note,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
has
been
nominated
for
eviction
this
week.
The
Udaariyaan
is
in
the
danger
zone
along
with
her
friend
Tina
Datta,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Shiv
Thakare.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia's
remark?
Was
she
wrong
in
the
matter?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.